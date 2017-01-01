AZN Rate in Coming Year to Depend on Price of Barrel – Expert

Despite the sudden and sharp increase in oil indices, in the coming year the government does not plan to raise the rate of the manat, but will try to keep the ratio of the Azerbaijani monetary unit to the dollar at the existing level.

As far as this is possible, the question is rhetorical, since it is a question of a country whose budget is 54% of the revenues directly from oil exports. The rest of the revenue part of the "people"s wallet" is formed by the same hydrocarbon sector. Thus, the exchange rate of the national currency depends entirely on the quotations of oil on the world hydrocarbon exchanges, and they are unpredictable in recent years.

In the event that prices for our oil fall to $ 30- $ 40 per barrel, the rate of AZN to the dollar will not be kept, Turan was told in financial circles. Statements by government officials on the development of non-oil industries and the impact of this factor on strengthening AZN through foreign exchange earnings are not serious, since the export of non-oil products in monetary terms amounted to only 10% of the total exports of the current year. So, following the results of 10 months of this year, Azerbaijan exported non-oil products for 1 billion 250 million manat, while oil, oil products and natural gas for $ 7.804 billion were delivered to world markets, which amounted to 86.2% of all exports. Statements on the diversification of exports in a normal language mean that, as a result of this year, exports of non-oil products increased by $ 260 million, or 26.3% higher than last year. By the way, in this volume (1.250 billion dollars) there is also 43.428 million dollars received from the export of cotton for 9 months of this year. And, according to experts, revenues from "white gold" were half the amount of government spending in this industry. As can be seen, the foreign exchange earnings from the non-oil sector are small, and the surplus of the trade balance and the relative financial stability observed this year are due to an increase in the oil price, which exceeded $ 60 per barrel.

The Central Bank, for its part, said that in 2018 the policy of ensuring macroeconomic stability in the country will be continued, including the conservative monetary policy that will be pursued by CBA next year. "We forecast stability in the foreign exchange market, provided that there are no shocks in foreign markets. Stability in the foreign exchange market will be ensured, among other things, by balancing the balance of payments," the CBA head Elman Rustamov said at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

At the same time, Rustamov did not sound the main thing: "Speaking about the stability of the manat in the absence of external shocks, the head of the Central Bank kept silent that 54% of the state budget of 2018 is pure oil, and if we add indirect oil revenues, draw the conclusion: the price of oil is the main factor, determining the rate of our currency. The fate of the economy depends on oil prices. It is elementary that the results of nine months of non-oil exports amounted to 1 billion 69 million. Based on this calculation, by the end of the year the indicator will be at the level of 1 billion 426 million.

Yes, compared to last year, non-oil exports grew by 17%, but this is not enough compared to other post-Soviet states. For example, Belarus exports this year will reach almost $ 28 billion. The territory of this country is 2.4 times bigger than Azerbaijan, and the population is half a million smaller than ours, but Belarusians export non-oil products for 15-20 days (there is no oil in the country), as we export for a year," Turan was told. According to the source, the expected rates of development of non-oil industries in the coming year are scanty: "The Ministry of Economy stated that the growth of the non-oil economy next year will be at the level of 2.7%, but this is not enough and will not solve the problems. To insure yourself against the external risks mentioned by the head of the Central Bank, you can only use all the levers of development of the real economy. For this, the annual growth of the non-oil economy should be at the level of 10-12%, in order to optimize the oil factor over the four years."

The financial stability of Azerbaijan depends on the prices in the world hydrocarbon markets and the exchange rate in such conditions is difficult to predict and regulate. In the meantime, the Central Bank does not leave plans for directive management. According to Rustamov, the country's main bank "provides sufficient means for the economy and budget system." "At present, the CBA provides the economy, payment and budgetary systems with sufficient funds for uninterrupted operation," he said during the parliamentary discussions of the next year's state budget project. - The CBA constantly actively uses sterilization tools. This year, we did not have any requests for loans. However, the demand for sterilization instruments of the Central Bank is high. In particular, since the beginning of the year, the demand for sterilization instruments offered by the CBA and the Ministry of Finance has tripled the supply." Financiers found it difficult to clarify the figurative expression of Rustamov. Perhaps, in a translation into a normal language, the head of the Central Bank announced a broad interest in its deposit auctions. To date, this is not only the only way to make money for banks, but also an effective lever for reducing the money supply in circulation. Speaking about the lack of demand for loans from the Central Bank, the situation is explained by so high rates of the regulator that there are no financial organizations willing to use this resource. The high discount rate of the main bank also helps to reduce the national currency in circulation, contributing to the retention of the rate.

By the way, following the results of the last meeting of the board, the CBA kept the discount rate at the level of 15%. The lower limit of the percentage corridor was left unchanged at 10%, and the upper limit - at 18%. "This means that the regulator attracts funds at least at 10% and sells them to banks on average at 15%.

"The fact is that the Central Bank's rate excludes the opportunity for banks to earn. As a result, there is no demand for its credit resources. Simpler, there is no possibility for the appearance of additional bank notes, which can affect the currency market. After all, if you set an acceptable rate, banks will start buying up money; in the end, any company will be able to take a loan at 12-14%, since the normal level of profitability is between 8 and 10%, and loans are not needed by business for 20% or more. The Central Bank keeps the rate, harming the economy," the expert said, noting the low effectiveness of artificial measures.

According to the source, such means "will not go far". "The only way out is to develop a real economy, to abandon monopolies, including those operating in the field of export-import operations, to give real freedom to entrepreneurs, since the current moratorium on inspections is often violated. Monopolies and corruption remain a stumbling block in the way of business development. In addition, investors need state guarantees, and a civil judicial system is needed. Why do European investors build factories in China? In this country there is a state guarantee for investments, since no one works on an honest word. Such conditions must be created in Azerbaijan to develop their own business and attract foreign capital. This is the only way to optimize the dependence of our currency on oil prices and to achieve the stability of the exchange rate," the source explained. From his words, not even the fall of the manat rate, but its unpredictability greatly influences the growth of inflation, as importers try to insure risks by raising consumer prices.

So, the price of oil and artificial measures of the Central Bank remain today the key tools for the formation of the national currency with a huge advantage towards the oil factor. Therefore, the question of the fate of the national currency in the coming year remains open.