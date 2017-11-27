Monopoly and Handicraft in Domestic Computer Production

Markets Review

2017 November 27 ( Monday ) 11:34:13

Baku / 27.11.17 / Turan: The level of computerization of the Azerbaijani population is steadily growing. The State Statistics Committee has not provided data for the year 2017, but there are data on previous years. Whereas in 2015 the country sold computer equipment, hardware and software worth 139,074,200 manat, last year individuals and companies in Azerbaijan purchased these goods in the amount of 175,286,100 manat.

About a third of the purchased computers (and accompanying goods) account for local production. In 2015, computers, electronic and optical products were assembled in Azerbaijan in the amount of 74.8 million manat, and in 2016 the production increased and totaled 89.4 million manat.

The largest Azerbaijani computer manufacturer is the Mingechevir plant Kyur, which has been collecting computers from the Taiwanese company Acer since 2015, the Ministry of Communications, High Technologies and Transport of Azerbaijan reported. The Kyur plant is a joint venture of the Teleradio production association of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Communications and High Technologies and Sinam IT Company. Kyur was established in 2005 and is the only enterprise that carries out the conveyor production of computer equipment and electronics in the South Caucasus region, Trend News Agency reported. Since 2005, the company has been invested 1.5 million USD. In 2017, the factory for the production of computers and electronic equipment Kyur in Mingachevir planned to invest 600,000 US dollars in the development of production, and produce 15,000 personal computers," AzerTaj reported.

The Kyur plant operates under the trademark Bestcomp Group. The company"s financial report is presented on the same website, according to which the net profit in 2016 exceeded AZN 5 million 160 thousand.

Is the quality of local computer products similar to foreign products? What are the features of local production? Turan was answered by an expert who has worked in the field of sales of computer equipment in Azerbaijan for more than 20 years. The expert wished to remain anonymous, as he continues to work in this field. He added to the above information that the Kyur plant was being built to assemble HP computers, but this company did not give its consent for cooperation with the Azerbaijani company. Now from the components of the company Acer, the company assembles the finished products sold under the brand of the Azerbaijani companies (Optima 510 and others) and under the names of foreign companies.

The expert evaluates local products as very poor quality. You can check the expert"s rightness by viewing complaints and questions asked by consumers in the http://bestcomp.info/komputery/ and disput.az chat rooms (http://www.disput.az/index.php?app=forums&module=forums&controller=topic&id=827211).

The expert recalls that in the 2000s, in the time of the Minister of Economic Development Farhad Aliyev, who promoted local production, several private enterprises appeared in Azerbaijan, assembling computers "on their knees", even at home, but only Kyur survived, receiving state support and mastering the conveyor assembly. In principle, the production on Kyur is the same as at the Azerbaijani car assembly enterprises manufacturing cars of Chinese models. The state support to the Kyur enterprise is expressed in the fact that the Ministry of Finance requires state enterprises and departments to purchase only its products for their needs. It again reminds the situation with the car factory in Nakhchivan - the state requires officials to use AzLifan cars, but they continue to drive BMW.

The Bestcomp Group website lists the government departments in which this company has installed its computer systems and software. The list includes all major state ministries.

The expert asserts that the company Kyur-Bestcomp has a monopoly on state stores and is supported by the state administrative resource. A businessman who does not know this feature can buy high-quality computers abroad and bring them to Azerbaijan, but he will not be able to sell these computers to the state offices. The expert estimates the scale of local production of computers as 100-150 comps per month.

The expert considers the absence of really local production of computers in Azerbaijan, when most of the components, not counting the motherboard, would be manufactured and assembled in the country, with the offer of an original local completed product to the consumer, the main problem. Such a computer would be cheaper than those that are assembled only from imported parts purchased for currency.

"And I can assemble at home what Kyur assembles at the factory," the expert summed up.--0--