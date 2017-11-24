Son of Rafael Bunyadov Killed in Special Operation in Nardaran Arrested

Social

2017 November 24 ( Thursday ) 00:39:32

Baku / 24.11.17 / Turan: Huseynaga Bunyadov, the son of Rafael Bunyadov, who was killed during a special operation in Nardaran two years ago, was arrested in this village for 30 days.

On November 23, Fakhraddin Mehdiyev, lawyer, visited Bunyadov in the Binagadi detention center for those arrested under the administrative order.

According to him, the young man was detained on November 20 at about 4 pm near their house in the village of Nardaran. After his arrest, he was taken to the 42nd police station in Nardaran. There he was openly told that the reason for his detention was his posting on Facebook.

In particular, we are talking about the publication of photographs of the graves of Huseynaga's father Rafael Bunyadov and others killed during the special operation on November 26, 2015, as well as photographs of the then-arrested Chairman of the Muslim Unity Movement Taleh Bagirzadeh and his assistant Abbas Huseynov. The young man was asked to "put an end to such publications."

At the same time, Bunyadov was threatened that if he did not confess to disobedience to the police, he would be arrested for a long time on a far-fetched criminal charge.

On November 20, the Sabunchu district court of Baku sentenced the young man to 30 days of arrest for disobedience to the police. The lawyer said the defense will appeal the arrest.

During the operation in Nardaran, the father and the uncle of Bunyadov, Rafael Bunyadov and Farahim Bunyadov, were killed. The young man's uncle Abulfaz Bunyadov was paralyzed and confined to bed.

In the course of the special operation of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, on November 26, 2017, the leader of the Muslim Unity Movement, Taleh Bagirzadeh, and 14 of his supporters were detained. At the same time, 6 people were killed, including 2 policemen and four civilians. -06d--