Wet Snow Expected on Saturday
2017 November 24 ( Friday )  13:14:36
Baku / 25.11.17 / Turan: On Saturday, rains are expected in Baku and Absheron. In suburban areas rain might sometimes turn into wet snow, the weather forecasters reported. The air temperature will be + 3 + 5 ° at night and + 8 + 11 ° by day.

Rainfall is also expected in the regions, and snow is expected in mountainous and foothill regions. The air temperature will be 0 + 5 ° at night and + 9 + 14 ° in the daytime. In the mountains it will be from 3 to 8 ° of frost at night and up to + 5 ° by day. -05D06-