

Əlikram Xurşudov

Activist of Musavat Subjected to Pretrial Arrest for Three Months (Updated)

Social

2017 November 24 ( Friday ) 21:18:59

Baku / 24.11.17 / Turan: The Shirvan City Court selected a measure of restraint against Aliikram Khurshudov, the head of the local organization of the Musavat party, in the form of arrest for three months. Turan was informed about this by the attorney Neymat Kerimli. The defense does not agree with this decision and will appeal it in the coming days. -0-

2017 November 24 (Friday) 17:13:47

Activist of "Musavat" accused of hooliganism

Baku / 24.11.17 / Turan: Alikram Khurshudov, the chairman of the Shirvan city organization of the Musavat party, faces criminal charges. In particular, he is charged with Articles 221.2.2 (hooliganism committed with resistance to the representative of power) and 221.3 (hooliganism committed with the use of weapons) of the Criminal Code, said a lawyer Nemat Kerimli.

Khurshudov was detained on November 22 in the evening. Today, the lawyer met with him,

"Alikram Khurshudov, November 22 performed repair work in a private apartment.

In the evening the owner of the house appeared and accused Khurshudov of "sticking" to his family members. A conflict arose, after which two more people appeared and exerted physical pressure on Khurshudov. After that, a policeman arrived, accusing Khurshudov of resisting and injuring him. Then Khurshudov was taken to the police department, "the lawyer said.

At the same time, Khurshudova was officially interrogated on November 23 at about 4 am. In itself, this indicates the presence of "special interest" in this matter, said the lawyer.

Khurshudov confirms that he argued with the owner, but he did not injure the policeman and did not raise his hand to the master.

He also rejects allegations of harassment of family members of the host.

At present, Khurshudov was brought to the court of the city of Shirvan for choosing a preventive measure. It is noteworthy that on November 21 Khurshudov in Facebook wrote about the forced mass reception of employees of the local maternity hospital in the ruling party "Yeni Azerbaijan". In the opinion of Musavat members, it was this publication that became the reason for his detention. -05B06-