Action of Azerbaijani Human Rights Defenders in Brussels

Social

2017 November 24 ( Friday ) 22:13:53

Baku / 24.11.17 / Turan: A group of Azerbaijani human rights defenders and political immigrants living in Europe held a protest in Brussels on November 24 in front of the building where the Fifth Eastern Partnership summit was held. The action was aimed at attracting the attention of the summit participants to the violation of human rights in Azerbaijan and the problem of political prisoners, the number of which exceeds 160, said Emin Huseynov, executive director of the Institute for Reporters' Freedom and Safety, one of the organizers of the picket.

The protesters held placards with slogans condemning human rights violations and portraits of political prisoners.

The picket resolution called on the European Union to demand the Azerbaijani authorities stop human rights violations and respect the common European values ​​of human rights and democracy. -06D--