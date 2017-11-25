Investigation into Case of Internet TV Canal-13 Director Completed

2017 November 25 ( Friday ) 00:01:31

Baku / 25.11.17 / Turan: The trial on the case of the director of Internet TV Canal-13 Aziz Orujov is nearing completion in the Baku Grave Crimes Court.

He was arrested on May 2 in administrative order for 30 days for disobeying the police. At the end of this period, he was charged with criminal charges under articles 192.2.2 (illegal business with the extraction of large income) and 308.2 (abuse of official powers, which entailed grave consequences) of the Criminal Code. The journalist rejected accusations. Human rights activists recognized him as a political prisoner.

On November 24, the completion of the judicial investigation was announced at the trial. At the same time, the lawyer Javad Javadov petitioned to send a request to the Constitutional Court to give an interpretation of Article 192 "illegal business" of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. In this article, "illegal business" means activities "without state registration." And after the words "without state registration," it is written in brackets: "without creating a tax account". That is, it means that illegal business is an activity without creating a tax account. Meanwhile the investigation also considered "illegal business" to include operations on unregistered grant agreements.

Therefore, according to the defense, there is a need for the Constitutional Court to give an interpretation of this article of the Criminal Code. Without this, the use of Article 192 against Aziz Orujov is wrong.

The defense also petitioned the court to interrogate Aziz Orujov's brother, Anar Orujov.

The investigation presented Aziz Orujov as the "actual" head of the Caucasus Media Research Center and charged him with grants received by this NGO. But in fact, the head of the Center was his brother Anar Orujov.

The witnesses said Aziz Orujov has nothing to do with this organization, for the actual and legal head of the Center was Anar Orujov, who currently resides in Germany. The defense petitioned to interrogate him either through Internet communication, or to apply for interrogation with the German judicial authorities.

However, the judge rejected all the defense's motions and appointed the prosecutor's final speech on December 5. -06D--