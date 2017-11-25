Press Review November 25, 2017

Social

2017 November 25 ( Saturday ) 11:09:31

NATO-Azerbaijan relations, the causes of high inflation, and the expectation of rising prices are the leading topics of today's press.

The newspaper Azerbaijan writes about the 23-year partnership between NATO and Azerbaijan. The article talks about the meeting of President Ilham Aliyev with the NATO Secretary General in the framework of the Eastern Partnership Summit held in Brussels.

The author quotes the speech of the head of state at this meeting. President Aliyev, noting cooperation with NATO, recalled that 94 Azerbaijani servicemen are shoulder to shoulder with NATO servicemen for peace in Afghanistan.

The newspaper Novoye Vremya has published an article on the growth of inflation. The Central Bank, speaking of inflation, refers to the fact that the rise in prices in Azerbaijan is imported. However, many food products are of local origin, but the price still grows. In the first ten months of this year, food products grew by 17.6%. On the eve of the New Year holidays, everything will go up again.

In 2018, the task is to reduce inflation to 6% and the CBA promises close coordination with the government.

The newspaper Yeni Musavat also writes about the growth of prices for food and housing. The expert Vugar Bayramov notes that in Azerbaijan there has been no drop in prices, but only growth.

The expert also talks about the AZN rate, which will be directly linked to world oil prices. The persistence of one-digit inflation will depend on the monetary policy, and the stability of AZN in 2018 is necessary to achieve one-digit inflation.--0--