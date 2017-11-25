No Azerbaijani Citizens among Fire Victims in Batumi

Social

2017 November 25 ( Saturday ) 12:30:14

Baku / 25.11.17 / Turan: During the yesterday's fire in Batumi, ten Georgian citizens and one Iranian citizen were killed, the Georgian Interior Ministry reported.

More than 20 guests of this five-star hotel are injured. Ten people are under the medical supervision. Four of them are citizens of Georgia, and the rest are foreigners

The fire in the high-rise building of the five-star hotel Leogrand began on November 24 at 20:00. According to preliminary data, the fire originated on the fourth floor. The smoke quickly spread throughout the building by the ventilation system.

Most of the victims were in the spa at the time of the fire and choked with the smoke. Rescuers and the police managed to evacuate more than 100 people from the building.

The President and Prime Minister of Georgia called the fire in Batumi a tragedy. The authorities announced their intention to investigate the case and punish the guilty as soon as possible.-02D-