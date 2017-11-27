Main - TURAN.AZ
No Precipitation Expected at End of November

No Precipitation Expected at End of November
Social 


2017 November 27 ( Monday )  13:28:05
Baku / 27.11.17 / Turan: On Tuesday in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula the weather will be mostly without precipitation. Drizzle is expected in several areas at night and in the morning. The air temperature will be + 2 + 5 degrees Celsius at night and + 9 + 12 by day. No precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron on November 29-30 either.

On November 28 precipitation is expected in the northern and eastern regions of the country. The air temperature will be from -2 to + 3 degrees at night and + 9 +13 by day. In the mountains it is expected to be -1 -6 at night and + 2 + 7 by day. -06D-