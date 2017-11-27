Main - TURAN.AZ
Detained Iranian drug couriers

2017 November 27 ( Monday )  15:34:24
Baku / 27.11.17 / Turan: The Azerbaijani Border Service reported on the detention of two Iranian citizens in an attempt to smuggle 2.5 kilo of heroin into Azerbaijan.

The fact took place near the village of Oruj Mahelle in the Astara region. Drug couriers are citizens of Iran: Sasanian Vahdat and Gavipur Hotpesar, violating the state border, tried to carry 2.3 kilo of heroin, more than 3 kilo of opium, 355 grams of methamphetamine and 933 tablets of methadone.

When exactly this happened, it is not reported. In fact, an investigation is ongoing. -16D-