Conditions of detention under house arrest change

2017 November 27 ( Monday ) 16:35:59

Baku / 27.11.17 / Turan: President Ilham Aliyev submitted to the Parliament a bill on amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code concerning regulation house arrest.

In particular, additions were proposed to Article 163 (house arrest) of the Criminal Code. Thus, a person who is subjected to house arrest is prohibited from organizing and participating in mass events, leaving the boundaries of the territory determined by the court, to be in contact with certain persons. At the same time, it is allowed to undergo treatment courses from alcoholism, drug addiction, substance abuse and venereal diseases.

Also on the accused are imposed other duties that provide necessary behavior and partial isolation from society. In case of placement of a person for inpatient treatment, the place of execution of house arrest is considered to be the corresponding medical institution. It is expected that the bill will be submitted to the plenary session of the MM on 1 December. -06D-