

Аликрам Хуршудов

Protection will appeal against the arrest of the activist of "Musavat"

Social

2017 November 27 ( Monday ) 17:20:31

Baku / 27.11.17 / Turan: The head of the Shirvan city organization of the Musavat Party, Alikram Khurshudov, was taken to pre-trial detention center N3 in Shuvalan settlement, Turan was informed by lawyer Neymat Kerimli, who visited him on November 27.

While he is placed under "quarantine". The activist's health is normal. However, he rejects the charge against him. The decision on the arrest will be appealed. Khurshudov was arrested on November 22 in the city of Shirvan on charges of hooliganism with resistance to the representative of power (st.221.2.2) and 221.3 (hooliganism with the use of weapons) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

On November 24, the Shirvan Court of Appeal arrested Khurshudov for 3 months.

The Musavat Party believes that Khurshudov was arrested for criticizing the social networks the ruling New Azerbaijan Party and the authorities in general. -06D--