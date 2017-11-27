Main - TURAN.AZ
The salary of workers of the Baku State University increased

2017 November 27 ( Monday )  18:20:24
Baku / 27.11.17 / Turan: Since the 1st of December the salary of 3 thousand employees of the Baku State University (BSU) is increasing. Such a decision was made at an extended meeting of the rector's office on November 24, the press service of this oldest university in Azerbaijan said. The surcharge to the salary will amount to 130 manats a month, but it is not reported from what sources it will be increased. -02D-