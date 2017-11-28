Press Review November 28, 2017

2017 November 28 ( Tuesday )

Two different views on the results of Azerbaijan's participation in the Eastern Partnership summit, the non-use of land, and the danger to citizens when buying new apartments are the leading topics of today's press.

The newspaper Azerbaijan writes about Azerbaijan's participation in the work of the Eastern Partnership summit. The author notes that cooperation with the EU is one of the priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy.

The article quotes Ilham Aliyev's speech at the summit. Over the period of independence, foreign investments in Azerbaijan amounted to more than 20 billion dollars.

The author also mentions the declaration adopted at the summit, which speaks about supporting the territorial integrity of the countries and considers this to be the diplomatic victory of the country.

The website Azadliq.info also writes about Azerbaijan's participation in the Eastern Partnership summit on November 24 in an article titled Contractual Fraud.

The author believes that Azerbaijan's refusal to sign the agreement is an escape from democracy and a fear of democratic reforms.

This will cost the authorities dearly, for rejecting democracy is devotion to authoritarianism.

The authorities explain this with the presence of the Karabakh problem, but in reality they are simply hiding behind this problem, so as not to allow rapprochement with the European Union.

The newspaper Bizim Yol writes about the danger that awaits citizens whose homes are subject to demolition. The expert Vugar Bayramov notes that citizens do not receive insurance for demolished housing and in case the construction company does not keep its obligations, people can remain without apartments, as the company itself can go bankrupt.

Construction companies must insure their risks, and only after that they must be given a permit to build houses, the expert believes. -0----