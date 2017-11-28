Armenians return the body of the Azerbaijani soldier

Baku / 28.11.17 / Turan: Today the body of the soldier Bahruz Jalilbeyli, found on the neutral strip between the military posts of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the Ordubad direction (Nakhchivan) was held. The Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War and Hostages reported that the body of Jalilbeyli was transferred to the Azerbaijani side on November 28 with the mediation of the Red Cross in the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Last week, the Defense Ministry of Armenia reported on the discovery of the body of the Azerbaijani military near the Armenian positions.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported that Jalilbeyli left the military unit on his own will, having committed a crime. However, at the same time, it was not specified exactly which crime was committed.

In late September, Meydan.Tv reported the shooting of Jalilbeyli three of his colleagues and escaping them from the military unit. Then the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan did not comment on this report. It is not clear yet where Jalilbeyli was from the end of September to the end of November, until his body was discovered and when exactly he died and from what? -06D-