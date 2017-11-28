Main - TURAN.AZ
Politics
Economics
Energy
Finance
Analytics
- ISSUES -
Bulletin Political News
Bulletin Economical News
Bulletin Energy News
Bulletin Finance News
- REVIEWS -
Markets review
Political Monitoring
Economic Review
* * *
Main - CONTACT.AZ
Want to Say
Social
Culture
Worldwide
- INTERVIEW -
Interview
ÇƏTİN SUAL
- REPORTS -
Photo sessions
Actual report
Significant Azeris
- NEWS COLLECTION -
«Georgian case»
* * *
Enter Main - TURAN.AZ AZ ... RU
Bağla
Закрыть
The dull cold weather will continue

The dull cold weather will continue
Social 


2017 November 28 ( Tuesday )  15:04:03
Print version
Русский Azərbaycan

Baku/28.11.17/Turan: On November 29, cloudy and cold weather will remain in Baku and Absheron. Rain is expected in the evening. The air temperature during the day will not exceed +12 degrees. The night will be +3. By the evening, rains are expected in the country's regions, and in the mountainous regions snow is expected. At night, the temperature will drop to 0 degrees, in the daytime it will be up to +14. In the mountains at night it will be up to -6 frost, and in the daytime up to +10. -02D-