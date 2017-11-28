

Elçin Sadıqov

The Supreme Court rejects the complaints of six convicts of the Nardaran

Baku / 28.11.17 / Turan: The Supreme Court of Azerbaijan today rejected the appeal of Sakhil Rzayev and five other convicts in connection with the Nardaran events of 2015, the lawyer Elchin Sadigov told Turan. The complaint was examined without the participation of the convicts themselves.

Members of the Movement "Muslim Unity": Sahil Rzayev, Niftali Veliyev, Anar Aliyev, Elvin Bunyadov, Latif Ahmadov and Teymur Osmanov were arrested immediately after the special operation on November 26, 2015 in the settlement of Nardaran. They were charged under articles: 233 (violation of public order) and 315 (resistance to a representative of power with the use of violence). By the verdict of the Sabunchu court, they were all sentenced to six and six and a half years of imprisonment. On May 8, the Baku Court of Appeal upheld the verdict.

According to official data, 70 people were arrested in connection with the Nardaran events. Human rights activists have announced the arrest of 87 people, whose cases are considered by several courts.

Some of those arrested were convicted on charges of illegally storing weapons. Some of them have already been released. More than 40 people were charged with grave accusations, including an attempt to overthrow the constitutional order, terrorism, incitement to inter-religious discord, and some were also accused of murder.

The leader of the Movement "Muslim Unity" Tale Bagirzade and 17 others were sentenced to long sentences from 12 to 20 years imprisonment. -05B-