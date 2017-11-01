

İvanka Tramp ve Reyhan Camalova

Ivanka Trump Praises 15-year old Azerbaijani Girl Entrepreneur for her Invention

2017 November 28 ( Tuesday ) 17:38:22

Ivanka Trump, senior advisor to President Trump and the President"s representative at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India, recognized the achievements of 15-year old Reyhan Camalova from Azerbaijan. This is reported by the US Embassy.

In her remarks, Ms. Trump said: "Also here today with us is Reyhan Camalova from Azerbaijan. Reyhan is 15 years old. But that hasn"t stopped her from founding a company that harvests energy from rainwater. Reyhan has a powerful motto - "Light up one house at a time." Reyhan, each home you light up is illuminating the world. We are all inspired by your brilliance and hard work. Thank you. Please stand."

The Global Entrepreneurship Summit is the preeminent annual entrepreneurship gathering that convenes emerging entrepreneurs, investors and supporters from around the world. GES 2017 will create an environment that empowers innovators, particularly women, to take their ideas to the next level. Through two and a half days of networking, mentoring, and workshops, GES empowers entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas, build partnerships, secure funding, innovate, and find their target customers -- creating new goods and services that will transform societies.

Reyhan"s travel to and participation in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, as well as the travel of her mentor, Leyla Taghizade, was fully sponsored by the United States Department of State. The United States Embassy provides major support to entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan through cultural & professional exchanges, as well as through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). When women and girls have the necessary skills and access to opportunities, they gain financial freedom and confidence in themselves. The U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan is pleased to have been a part of supporting Reyhan"s success and highlighting her exceptional achievements.

On Reyhan"s project:

Research shows that the billions of gallons of water which fall in rain all over the world have the potential to be used as energy if harnessed correctly. To solve this problem, Reyhan, in cooperation with her school friends and physicists created the Rainergy device, which produces electricity from falling rain. It consists of four main parts: a rain collector, water tank, electricity generator and battery. The rain collector fills the water tank with rain water ,which then goes through an electricity generator at high speed, creating electricity. The energy is then stored in the battery, helping relieve pressure on power grids, and allowing yet another option for access to power for underserved communities.