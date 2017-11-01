I want to go to America!

On November 22, the procedure for applying for participation in the Green Card DV-2019 lottery (program "Diversity Immigrant Visa") completed. The rally itself will take place in April-May next year, to be more precise, its results will be announced on May 15, which can be found on the official lottery website: https://www.dvlottery.state.gov.

Annually in the world 50 thousand green cards are played, but the number of applicants is much higher. For example, more than 14 million applications were submitted within the DV-2018 lottery. Of these, 115,968 people were selected who were notified that they could apply for an immigrant visa. The document gives the right to live and work in the US, it is a kind of obtaining an American residence permit and one of the most legal and common ways of emigration to the United States.

There are no exact statistics on the number of applicants for participation in this contest from Azerbaijan, but it is likely that there will be much more than last year, said in the media coordinator of the company "Greencard Azerbaijan" (site "greencard.az") Royal Jafarov. According to him, in recent years there has been a steady trend of increasing the number of Azerbaijani citizens to win the cherished lottery.

"Today, people, especially young people, are more aware of the rules for obtaining a green card, the possibilities of building and realizing their potential overseas. If four thousand years ago about 20,000 Azerbaijanis took part in this drawing, last year the number of applicants was about 45-50 thousand people, and this year, according to forecasts, the number of applicants will reach 70000-80000. Apparently, compatriots who want to move to the US are becoming more and more," Jafarov said. According to him, applicants for a visa "DV" are selected by random selection, using a computer. At the same time visas are divided among six geographic regions, and the greatest number of visas is allocated to regions with a lower level of immigration. For citizens of states, of which more than 50,000 immigrants have arrived in the United States over the past five years, visas are not envisaged. These countries include Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Pakistan.

The rally is held in such a way as to initially select a large number of applicants. Then, in the course of an interview with a migrant worker, those who meet the criteria most and can document their "suitability" are selected.

According to the rules, to obtain a permit to enter the United States under the DV program, it is sufficient to have a secondary education. But this is not so, the expert on migration issues Azer Allahveranov says. Analysis of the structure of the winners of the Green card lottery shows that during an interview in the consular section of the US Embassy, ​​people with higher technical education who are easier to find work are preferred.

"The age of the applicant for entry is also important. If you look at the list of people who have obtained the right to live and work in this country, it is easy to see that 85-90% of such permits are received by young specialists and middle-aged people, who rely on their own strengths and financial capabilities. For example, last year the Green Card lottery from Azerbaijan was won by more than 900 people, of which only 224 people were eligible who met the criteria. Of these, 133 are men and 91 are women. Most of the winners of the lottery - 106 people - 1980-89, and 90 people - born in 1990. The youngest owners of the cherished card were three people born in 1998, and the elderly were born in 1953. This year, 961 people won the DV-2018 lottery (Armenia - 2844, Belarus - 1466, Georgia - 1195, Kazakhstan - 1020, Kyrgyzstan - 753, Russia - 4,500 - red), but how many of them will receive an entry permit is not yet known," the expert notes.

Attention is also paid to the size of the family of applicants - families with many children try to "reject" them during the interview. The annual growth in the number of immigrants from Azerbaijan is evidenced by the huge bale of documents registered in the translation centers located near the capital notary control N1. According to the rules, all personal documents of a potential immigrant must be translated into English (or other languages), apostilled (only the Ministry of Justice puts an apostille stamp on documents of individuals) by the profile state body.

According to the translators of these centers, about 1,000 citizens of the country apply for translation and apostilling of documents every month - who leave for study abroad, others - for a new place of residence and work.

An important aspect of the "immigrant wave" draws attention and the general director of the consulting company MBA LTD Nusret Ibrahimov. According to him, recently Azerbaijanis continue to actively buy houses abroad. Today our businessmen began to acquire real estate not only in Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France or Spain. We can not exclude the fact that they have apartments and houses in the US, where, depending on the state, the price of housing costs from 60 thousand dollars and more. Quite acceptable amounts for an average businessman.

"Acquisition of real estate abroad by Azerbaijanis is a pure export of capital. Previously, this option was carried out as a spare, in case of residence their children who study in universities or for traveling outside the country for business, or leisure. But this stage has already been passed. Today, money is being taken out of the country. I think these houses are not empty, they are rented out and the clients are there. The rate of turnover of capital is no less than in Azerbaijan. And the profitability is even greater than here," Ibrahimov stressed. -0--



