Ilgar Mammadov: If it were not oil ...

2017 November 28 ( Tuesday ) 18:30:07

Baku/28.11.17/Turan: The leader of the ReAl Movement, Ilgar Mammadov, who was under arrest, sent a message with a comment on the discussion of the draft state budget in the Milli Majlis.

Criticizing the budget for 2018, he emphasized that it again depends on oil. From his message it became clear that he received information from convictions in the guest room.

"When last week the Milli Majlis discussed the draft state budget for the next year, I accidentally caught the book by Mikail Mushfig. While I was listening to the speeches of the deputies, one line from his book made me laugh: "If it were not oil, would the views glitter?", The leader of ReAl writes.

He notes that the share of oil money in the budget next year will increase by almost 40%. "And this is their (government) non-oil, but in fact" a sector of injustice," the ReAl leader notes with irony.