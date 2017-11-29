Press Review November 29, 2017

Social

2017 November 29 ( Wednesday ) 11:05:14

The number of Azerbaijanis working in international projects, the causes of death from carbon monoxide, and the delay in the use of compulsory health insurance are the topics of today's press.

The newspaper Azerbaijan writes about the number of Azerbaijanis in international projects. At first, the Azerbaijani citizens in these projects were only 10%. Now the number of Azerbaijanis is approaching 90%. We are talking about large oil and gas international projects.

The newspaper Yeni Musavat writes about the increase in deaths from carbon monoxide with the arrival of the heating season. This is the second most common cause of death after traffic accidents. In the winter it is carbon monoxide, and in the summer it is drowning. Speaking about the death of citizens from carbon monoxide, the author gives the parameters, in the presence of which the use of natural gas at home is safe.

The press secretary of Azerigaz Kerbalayev asserts that gas is delivered to the living quarters clean. It is checked in special laboratories and corresponds to state standards, so there are no toxic impurities in it.

The newspaper Novoye Vremya writes about the fate of Compulsory Health Insurance (CHI). It is worth recalling that the head of the State Agency for CHI (it was created ten years ago, but its head was appointed only in October 2015), Zaur Aliyev said last May that based on foreign experience, as early as 2018, the CHI system will be applied throughout the country.

But 2018, as they say, is on the threshold, and the State Agency for CHI Insurance considers it necessary to continue improving the package of CHI. -0----