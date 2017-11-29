Main - TURAN.AZ
Weather for Thursday
2017 November 29 ( Wednesday )  14:31:21
Baku / 29.11.17 / Turan: On Thursday, November 30, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be overcast with heavy rains in the evening. The air temperature will drop to + 8 + 10 degrees in the daytime and + 2 + 5 at night, the weather forecasters said. Rains are expected along the regions of the country, in the mountains there will be snowfalls, sometimes intense. The air temperature at night will be about 0 degrees, in the daytime it will be up to +11. In the mountains at night -3-8 frost, and in the daytime up to +6 degrees. -02D-