Giyas Ibrahimov’s mother is worried about his health

Social

2017 November 29 ( Wednesday ) 15:44:27

Baku / 29.11.17 / Turan: The trial in the case of the NIDA activist, Giyas Ibrahimov, and his father Hasanov Ibrahimov was not held on November 29 in the Yasamal district court of Baku.

The trial was postponed until December 6, due to the failure of Giyas Ibrahimov to go to court.

The judge explained this by the fact that the employees of the Penitentiary Service did not have time to bring the convict. This gave grounds to the mother of activist Shura Amiraslanova to express concern for the fate of her son.

"After the previous trial, there is no news from Giyas. He has the right to call home twice a week, but in the past week after the court session he did not call. The fact that he was not brought to court today increased our concerns even more," the activist's mother said.

* The father and son of the Ibrahimovs are charged under Article 289.2 (disrespect for the judge) of the Criminal Code.

The criminal case was started in connection with the incident on June 5 of this year in the Baku Court of Appeal, when Giyas Ibrahimov ripped off the microphone that was in the glass cage during the state prosecutor's speech. This happened after the judge ignored the calls of Giyas that he did not hear anything.

Judicial warders entered the cage and handcuffed Ibrahimov, using brute force. The father of the activist protested, urging the judge to stop the violence. "There will come a day when this will happen to your children," he exclaimed. The judges of the Baku Court of Appeal saw this as a disrespect for themselves.

** On May 10, 2016, the members of the NİDA Movement Giyas Ibrahimov and Bayram Mammadov were arrested after writing political slogans on the monument to Heydar Aliyev. However, they were accused of a crime connected with drug trafficking and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

Amnesty International has declared both "prisoners of conscience" because it believes that the accusation against them is fabricated.

Representatives of the authorities do not consider them political prisoners, stating that they are punished "for a specific criminal act." - B06--