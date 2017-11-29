Criminal cases in connection with informal labor relations

Social

2017 November 29 ( Wednesday ) 16:59:56

Baku/29.11.17/Turan: The prosecutor's office opened criminal cases against construction companies, where unofficial labor relations were revealed, reads a joint statement of the ASAN State Agency and the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan spread today. These facts were revealed during inspections in a number of construction companies.

Based on the revealed facts regarding the HBC "INV" and "AVES" in the General Directorate for Combating Corruption under the General Prosecutor, criminal cases have been initiated for articles 308.1 (abuse of power) and 162.1.1 (involving any work without the entry of a labor the treaty into legal force) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the preliminary investigation it was found that the accused, attracted a significant number of employees, not having entered into labor contracts.

It was also established that RAHATLIĞIN MƏKANI-GOLD LLC and AZKO İNŞAAT LLC employed individuals before the entry into force of the employment contract. Against these companies began production under Article 192.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Currently, the necessary operational and investigative measures are being taken to fully and thoroughly investigate illegal actions, prosecute the accused, and recover damages, the report concludes. -06D--