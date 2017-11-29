

Джахангир Гаджиев

The court rejected the claim of the former head of the Interbank to the Penitentiary Service

Social

2017 November 29 ( Wednesday ) 18:10:03

Baku / 29.11.17 / Turan: Baku Administrative Economic Court No. 1 considered Jahangir Hajiyev, the former head of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), serving the term of the former head of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), against the jail N13 and the Penitentiary Service "unacceptable", according to lawyer Fakhraddin Mehdiyev, who in court represented Hajiyev together with his colleague Agil Laidjev.

Hajiyev complained about the deprivation of his legal and medical assistance. So, according to lawyers, they are not allowed to Hajiyev for more than two months. Hajiyev was also deprived of visits with relatives. In addition, in violation of the law, he is kept in jail located far from his home.

"Taking into account the prejudiced attitude, violation of these rights and the unjustified conclusion of the punishment cell, Hajiyev asked the court to recognize the violation of his rights and transfer from jail N13 to another jail," said the lawyer. However, the court found the claim "unacceptable".

The defense will appeal, the lawyer said. The agency Turan failed to receive comments in the Penitentiary Service.

* In 2015, the IBA disclosed major financial irregularities and capital outflows abroad. The former head of the IBA, Jahangir Hajiyev, was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment, but pleaded not guilty and stated that all major loans were allocated with the consent of the supervisory board. Along with him, former heads of several IBA affiliates were sentenced to imprisonment. -06B-