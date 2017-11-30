Press Review November 30, 2017

The development of the non-oil industry in the regions, the lack of solutions to problem loans, and the distance relations between Azerbaijan and the EU are the leading topics of today's press.

The newspaper Azerbaijan published an article titled Regions Ahead, which assesses the role of regions in the development of the non-oil sector. The author speaks about the role of state programs in the development of regions, and about specific projects for each region and district. He recalls the implementation of two state programs on the development of the regions and the implementation of the third program at present. The article lists the achievements gained as a result of the implementation of these programs. This, first of all, regards jobs, various industrial parks, improvement of the business environment, and preferential loans to entrepreneurs.

The newspaper Yeni Musavat published an article entitled The Government Cannot Cope with Banks, regarding the question of problem loans. The expert Akram Hasanov believes the problem can be solved at the earliest possible date, but there are simply officials who are not interested in it and who create obstacles.

These are also loans issued by bankers to their friends and relatives at very low interest rates or without interest at all and without the appropriate collateral.

The Azadlig newspaper"s website Azadliq.info assesses the work of the Azerbaijani delegation at the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels. The author explains that the policy of expansion and neighborhood of the EU is aimed at persuading the partner countries to enter the free economic zone. The goal is to reach an associative agreement and to use a visa-free regime within the EU.

However, Baku proceeds from its corporate interests and refuses to sign an agreement with the EU to protect its own corruption interests, rather than the interests of the state.