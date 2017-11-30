Ex-Head of Antiterrorist Center of Ministry of National Security Sentenced to 10.5 Years in Prison

2017 November 30 ( Thursday ) 13:15:31

Baku / 30.11.17 / Turan: The former head of the Antiterrorist Center of the former Ministry of National Security (MNS), General Elchin Guliyev was sentenced to 10.5 years of imprisonment today. The Baku Military Court found him guilty of extortion and abuse of office.

Earlier the prosecutor asked to sentence him to 15 years of imprisonment. Colonel Azer Mehdiyev, Guliyev"s deputy, is also on the dock. The prosecutor asked to sentence him to 13 years.

Staff purges and arrests in the MNS began in October 2015 after the dismissal of the Minister, Eldar Mahmudov. More than 20 senior officers were arrested, and the special service itself was disbanded. On its basis, the State Security Service and the Foreign Intelligence Service were created.

Several people from among the former high-ranking officers have already been sentenced to long terms of imprisonment. Trials in relation to the rest continue.-16D06-