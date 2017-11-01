

The Supreme Court upheld the verdict of Giyas Ibrahimov

2017 November 30 ( Thursday ) 16:11:29

Baku / 11/30/17/Turan: The Supreme Court of Azerbaijan today upheld the verdict to the activist of the NIDA movement Giyas Ibrahimov, who was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment on charges of illegal drug trafficking on a large scale.

The lawyer of activist Zibeyda Sadigova told Turan, that Ibrahimov did not participate in the consideration of the cassation complaint "on his own". According to Sadigova, Ibrahimov did not have any drugs at home or at home - they were planted. The real reason for the arrest was the writing by Ibrahimov of political slogans on the monument to Heydar Aliyev in the center of Baku. The lawyer drew attention to the fact that after the arrest Ibrahimov was tortured and gave primary testimony under physical pressure.

At the time of detention, Ibrahimov's rights were violated, he was not allowed to invite an attorney at his choice. Not a single defense motion was satisfied in the Baku Serious Crimes Court, and the Baku Court of Appeal refused to conduct a second trial.

The defense asked the Supreme Court to overturn the decision of the Baku Appeals Court and to stop the criminal case on justifiable grounds. After a short meeting, the court upheld the verdict.

Now the defense will appeal to the European Court of Human Rights with a complaint against the verdict. Allegations of arrest and torture against Ibrahimov have already been sent to the Strasbourg Court.

* On May 10, 2016, the members of the NİDA Movement Giyas Ibrahimov and Bayram Mammadov were arrested after writing political slogans on the monument to Heydar Aliyev. However, they were accused of a crime connected with drug trafficking and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

Amnesty International has declared both "prisoners of conscience" because it believes that the accusation against them is fabricated. Representatives of the authorities do not consider them political prisoners, stating that they are punished "for a specific criminal act." - 06B-