Main - TURAN.AZ
Politics
Economics
Energy
Finance
Analytics
- ISSUES -
Bulletin Political News
Bulletin Economical News
Bulletin Energy News
Bulletin Finance News
- REVIEWS -
Markets review
Political Monitoring
Economic Review
* * *
Main - CONTACT.AZ
Want to Say
Social
Culture
Worldwide
- INTERVIEW -
Interview
ÇƏTİN SUAL
- REPORTS -
Photo sessions
Actual report
Significant Azeris
- NEWS COLLECTION -
«Georgian case»
* * *
Enter Main - TURAN.AZ AZ ... RU
Bağla
Закрыть
State agencies hide vacant seats

State agencies hide vacant seats
Social 


2017 November 30 ( Thursday )  16:19:55
Print version
Русский Azərbaycan

Baku / 30.11.17 / Turan: The State Examination Center (SEC) investigated the application of legislation in the field of civil service and identified significant violations, the SEC said.

As a result of the investigation, it was revealed that some state bodies, despite the availability of vacant posts, do not inform the SEC about this, in order to hold a competition for the replacement of these vacancies.

To address the shortcomings, the SEC sent letters to the relevant state bodies, the report said.

The SEC was established in 2016 as a result of the merger of the Civil Service Commission and the State Commission for the Admission of Students. -05D06-.