State agencies hide vacant seats

2017 November 30 ( Thursday ) 16:19:55

Baku / 30.11.17 / Turan: The State Examination Center (SEC) investigated the application of legislation in the field of civil service and identified significant violations, the SEC said.

As a result of the investigation, it was revealed that some state bodies, despite the availability of vacant posts, do not inform the SEC about this, in order to hold a competition for the replacement of these vacancies.

To address the shortcomings, the SEC sent letters to the relevant state bodies, the report said.

The SEC was established in 2016 as a result of the merger of the Civil Service Commission and the State Commission for the Admission of Students. -05D06-.