Main - TURAN.AZ
Politics
Economics
Energy
Finance
Analytics
- ISSUES -
Bulletin Political News
Bulletin Economical News
Bulletin Energy News
Bulletin Finance News
- REVIEWS -
Markets review
Political Monitoring
Economic Review
* * *
Main - CONTACT.AZ
Want to Say
Social
Culture
Worldwide
- INTERVIEW -
Interview
ÇƏTİN SUAL
- REPORTS -
Photo sessions
Actual report
Significant Azeris
- NEWS COLLECTION -
«Georgian case»
* * *
Enter Main - TURAN.AZ AZ ... RU
Bağla
Закрыть
Preparatory trial in the case of Gezal Bayramli

Preparatory trial in the case of Gezal Bayramli
Social 


2017 November 30 ( Thursday )  17:54:51
Print version
Русский Azərbaycan

Baku / 30.11.17 / Turan: A preparatory trial in the case of the Deputy Chairman of the Popular Front Party Gezal Bayramli began at 17:00 on Thursday in the Gazakh District Court.

During the trial, lawyer Elchin Sadigov made a number of motions: let Bayramli sit next to lawyers. The judge as if granted the petition, but the convoy commander opposed, and Bayramli remained in the cage.

The defense also petitioned for the termination of criminal proceedings on justifiable grounds, on the exclusion of evidence obtained by unlawful methods from the case file. According to lawyer Sadigov, the judge announced a break until the morning of December 1 to announce decisions on motions. Bayramli was detained on May 25 on his return from Georgia. Against her, a lawsuit was filed under the Article . 206.1 (smuggling). Bayramli was recognized by a human rights organization as a political prisoner. -06D--