Preparatory trial in the case of Gezal Bayramli

2017 November 30 ( Thursday ) 17:54:51

Baku / 30.11.17 / Turan: A preparatory trial in the case of the Deputy Chairman of the Popular Front Party Gezal Bayramli began at 17:00 on Thursday in the Gazakh District Court.

During the trial, lawyer Elchin Sadigov made a number of motions: let Bayramli sit next to lawyers. The judge as if granted the petition, but the convoy commander opposed, and Bayramli remained in the cage.

The defense also petitioned for the termination of criminal proceedings on justifiable grounds, on the exclusion of evidence obtained by unlawful methods from the case file. According to lawyer Sadigov, the judge announced a break until the morning of December 1 to announce decisions on motions. Bayramli was detained on May 25 on his return from Georgia. Against her, a lawsuit was filed under the Article . 206.1 (smuggling). Bayramli was recognized by a human rights organization as a political prisoner. -06D--