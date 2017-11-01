

Sir Alan Duncan

Alan Duncan, UK Minister of State for Europe and the Americas about Eastern Partnership

2017 November 24 ( Friday ) 12:23:29

Today, Leaders and Foreign Ministers from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, and across the EU, will gather in Brussels for our Eastern Partnership Summit.

Since our first Eastern Partnership Summit in Prague in 2009, much has happened across the region. The strength of the partnership has remained steadfast and only grown in importance as a signal of our shared commitment to building democracy, prosperity, stability and increased co-operation together.

We are gathering in Brussels today to take stock of progress, to agree future priorities and to ensure that the crucial work of reform across the region continues. The UK wholeheartedly supports the vital work of the Eastern Partnership. And we will continue to promote those shared objectives in our bilateral cooperation too.

AZERBAIJAN

In Azerbaijan, this has taken the form of a sustained UK commitment led by BP to help develop a world class offshore oil and gas industry in the Caspian Sea. The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and the Southern Gas Corridor are visible signs of the extraordinary cooperation between the UK and Azerbaijan over the last 25 years. Indeed it is these infrastructure investments that have enabled Azerbaijan to prosper as a truly independent and sovereign nation for the first time in its history.

Our ties have grown at an astonishing rate in the fields of culture and education too. Growing numbers of young people in Azerbaijan want to study English, obtain a degree from a British University or work for one of the 450 British companies doing business in Azerbaijan. I am confident that people to people links can only deepen as our co-operation expands in the fields of art, literature, music, higher education and sport.

We must set ambitious goals for the future. We want to help Azerbaijan take its place as a modern, confident, prosperous, tolerant and democratic country. That"s why we see closer relations for Azerbaijan with the European Union as an important step to deliver beneficial reforms for the people of Azerbaijan.

BELARUS

During my recent visit to Minsk in September 2017, I held wide-ranging talks with President Aliaksandr Lukashenka and Foreign Minister Uladzimir Makei, and civil society.

The UK is keen to expand on our relations with Belarus. We are engaged on a wide variety of work from promoting prosperity through the Kastrycnicki Economic Forum to encouraging cooperation on human rights. With the Belarusian Parliamentary working group, the UK is involved in broadening public discussion around the possible introduction of a moratorium on the death penalty in Belarus and we are working in support of the Government of Belarus in drafting legislation dealing with domestic violence.

We are also contributing to the development of the country"s media environment, for example by promoting good journalism and encouraging industry standards, learning through the experience of UK media experts.

MOLDOVA

The United Kingdom values its partnership with the Republic of Moldova, and this year we celebrate 25 years of diplomatic relations since Moldova"s independence. During this time we have worked to support reforms in Moldova and its transition towards becoming a stable and prosperous democracy.

Through the UK"s Good Governance Fund, launched in 2015, we continue to support reform of the public administration and financial sectors, and tackle corruption. We are working to increase independent media"s ability to communicate important progress on reforms and to hold the government to account. We are proud of our work supporting development and people to people links. This includes our work setting up the Regional Development Agency in Gagauzia, and enabling dialogue across the country through the Transnistrian Dialogues programme that brings young people from both banks of the Nistru River together.

Those ties continue to grow stronger. We have almost 100 Chevening Alumni and 40 John Smith Fellows who have studied in the UK, and increasing numbers apply to study at a British University. British charities and NGOs play a vital role in protecting and improving the quality of life of Moldova"s most vulnerable and UK businesses forge ever closer links between us. Together, these initiatives help our relations to grow.

We must set together ambitious goals for the future. We want to help Moldova take its place as a modern, confident, prosperous and democratic country. That is why the reforms linked to Moldova"s EU Association Agreement are an important step to deliver tangible benefits to the people of Moldova.

UKRAINE

In Ukraine, we are one of the largest bilateral donors with a wide-ranging portfolio of support. This includes programmes that promote economic and governance reforms, and which tackle corruption. And, in July, we rallied the international community together to support Ukraine"s reform effort at the Ukraine Reform Conference in London. Here, Ukraine launched her 2017 to 2020 Action Plan.

We also support human rights and democratisation. And we have provided direct support in response to Russia"s illegal annexation of Crimea, and its divisive and dangerous activities in the Donbas. Since 2014, the UK has given over £22 million to provide vital food, shelter, medicines and much more, benefitting over 1.1m people affected by the conflicts.

We are the second largest contributor to the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine and our military training operation are further strong signals of our commitment to collective defence and co-operation with partners and allies.

ARMENIA

In Armenia the UK continues to support the ambitious reform programme of the Government. As Armenia prepares for the transition from a semi-presidential to a parliamentary democracy, the British Embassy is funding a project to increase Armenian parliamentarians" understanding of their role in a parliamentary democracy, including accountability to the electorate and effective scrutiny of the work of Government.

During my visit to Armenia in September 2017, I announced that Armenia would benefit from a new multi million pound fund from 2018 to support governance and economic reforms in Armenia. I am delighted that plans are on track for delivery and our Good Governance Fund will help deliver programmes to strengthen Armenia"s reforms.

The recent appointment by the UK Prime Minister of Mark Pritchard MP as Trade and Investment Envoy to Armenia reflects the UK"s commitment to strengthening bilateral trade and investment links between our two countries.

The UK is delighted that Armenia is strengthening and deepening ties with the European Union through the signing of a Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

CONSLUSION

At the Eastern Partnership Summit , the United Kingdom will be clear on our strong support for the Eastern Partnership initiative. That remains the case today and it will remain the case in the future. As the UK leaves the EU, our shared objectives and priorities in the Eastern neighbourhood will not change and we will continue to work with our allies and friends across Europe to deliver on those objectives.--0--