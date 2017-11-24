Audit Chamber Finds Miscalculations in Azad Rahimov’s Ministry

Economics

2017 November 24 ( Friday ) 11:35:45

Baku / 24.11.17 / Turan: The Audit Chamber found serious financial violations in the Ministry of Sport and Youth during the audit. According to the Chamber's information, the audit covered the amount allocated to the Ministry from the budget - 37,203,500 manat. In the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the financial and economic activities of the ministry were not fully assessed in the submitted budgeted projections. The relevant calculations were not carried out, and the performance indicators for some expenses for the reporting period were not taken into account. It was revealed that the Ministry did not comply with certain rules that are mandatory for execution.

"The requirements of the Rules and Norms on the expenditure of funds for carrying out republican and international mass events, according to a single calendar plan, as well as the norms for spending funds for youth events, have been violated," the Chamber said. In some cases, funds were directed and spent in an unintended direction.

The Chamber believes the Ministry incorrectly predicted the number of events nationwide and international events. In this case, the requirements of the Labor Code were not met. Wages and benefits were allocated and paid for more than the amount stipulated by law. There were bonuses paid to employees who were on probation.

Not in accordance with the rules, reports of allocated financial resources were prepared to maintain the Olympic sports facilities in working condition.

Normative documents on relevant medical services to athletes were not compiled in accordance with the rules.

The Chamber's information also noted that most of the miscalculations admitted by the Ministry of Sport and Youth were eliminated during the audit period. The Chamber took this into account when making a decision, which was sent to the Ministry. It is planned to eliminate the mistakes made as soon as possible, punish the officials who made the mistakes, and also provide the Chamber with information on the work done.

Information on the results of the audit has been provided to the Milli Majlis. -0-