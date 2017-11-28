

Из турецкого города Мерсин отправляется первый поезд в Азербайджан

First train lunched from Turkey on BTK

Baku / 28.11.17 / Turan: On Tuesday the first freight train on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, which opened on October 30, was launched form Turkey.The National Railway Company of Turkey (TCDD) reports that 32 containers and a cargo weighing 650 tons have been sent to Azerbaijan.The train will get from the Turkish province of Mersin to Baku during four days.It is expected that the train will arrive in Baku within 96 hours.In the direction of Turkey, the first train loaded with Kazakhstani grain started on October 24.-0-