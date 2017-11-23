NATO declared concern about the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh

Politics

Baku / 23.11.17 / Turan: Protracted conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has no military solution, and NATO does not play a direct role in its settlement. Nevertheless, the situation in the South Caucasus is of concern to the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday, November 23, in Brussels at a joint conference with Azerbaijani President IlhamAliyev.

The head of NATO highly appreciated the resumption of the dialogue between Baku and Yerevan. Turning to the presidents of both countries, he urged them to continue to follow this path. "We urge you to continue the path to a solution through negotiations in order to avoid any new exacerbations," Stoltenberg's statement quoted Interfax. According to him, the North Atlantic Alliance supports the work of the OSCE Minsk Group, formed to resolve the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The visit of Azerbaijani President IlhamAliyev to the headquarters of the North Atlantic Alliance in Brussels and his conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg took place within the framework of the working visit of the Azerbaijani leader to Belgium. Aliyev also met with the ambassadors of 29 countries represented in the North Atlantic Council.

The NATO Secretary General thanked Azerbaijan for participating in the mission of the "Strong Support" alliance, whose goal is to train and assist government forces in Afghanistan, and approved with approval of Baku's decision to increase the number of servicemen in this operation next year.--0--