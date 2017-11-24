Eastern Partnership Summit Opened in Brussels

2017 November 24

Brussels / 24.11.17 / Turan: The heads of state and government of the EU member states and six Eastern Partnership countries will discuss future cooperation in Brussels today.

They will also sum up what was achieved after the Riga Summit in 2015. Special attention will be paid to the tangible benefits that citizens of the six countries of the Eastern Partnership have received.

Its approach to the Eastern Partnership was defined by the EU as results-oriented. In this regard, the European Union has identified 20 key tasks that should be implemented by 2020. And the main of these goals should be achieved already during the summit in Brussels.

During the Eastern Partnership Summit in Riga in 2015, four basic areas of cooperation were identified:

1. Strengthening the economy: economic development and market opportunities;

2. Strengthening governance: strengthening institutions and good governance;

3. Strengthening linkages: accessibility, energy efficiency, the environment and climate change;

4. Strengthening society: mobility and communication between people.

In addition, in all areas there is a structured interaction with a wide range of civil society organizations. This collaboration contributes to gender equality and combating discrimination. In addition, strategic communications in all areas are becoming more specific and individual.

The Azerbaijani delegation at the summit is headed by President Ilham Aliyev. -02D-