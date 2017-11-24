Will Azerbaijan block the Declaration of the Eastern Partnership Summit?

2017 November 24 ( Friday ) 16:52:47

Brussels / 24.11.17 / Turan: The final declaration of the Eastern Partnership summit, which should be signed today, may be blocked by Azerbaijan. As Radio Liberty reported, Yerevan and Baku have not agreed on language regarding the Karabakh conflict, although the rest of the document is fully coordinated.

In particular, one paragraph on regional conflicts remains uncoordinated. The organizers of the summit believe that the adoption of the declaration is under threat.

"The EU has serious concerns, as the summit of 2015 is well remembered here, at which the dispute around this issue continued from the very beginning to the end. Aliyev even ordered not to sign the final declaration, as a result of which the adoption of the document was postponed for several hours. This issue may again turn into a drama, Sargsyan and Aliyev, perhaps, refuse to sign the document because of the language on the Karabakh problem, or because of their absence," the correspondent of "Svoboda" from Brussels.

European diplomats said on condition of anonymity that this time Brussels decided not to identify the existing conflicts by name and to limit itself to a general formulation.

The provisional version of the declaration, which did not specifically point out, calls on Radio Liberty to intensify efforts to settle the conflicts peacefully on the basis of the principles and norms of international law. According to unofficial data, Baku insisted that the declaration include the principle of territorial integrity, which Yerevan opposed. -02D-