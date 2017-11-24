At the summit of the "Eastern Partnership" Baku and Yerevan exchanged "jabs"

Brussels / 24.11.17 / Turan: Following the results of the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels, it was possible to adopt a joint Declaration on supporting the territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of all EU partners.

The text also says that the participants in the summit call for the resumption of efforts to promote a peaceful settlement of unresolved conflicts in the region on the basis of the principles and norms of international law.

The resolution of conflicts, the strengthening of trust and good-neighborly relations are of great importance for economic and social development and cooperation, the declaration says.

It should be noted that prior to the signing of the document, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia made statements expressing their claims to each other.

For example, Ilham Aliyev accused Armenia of reluctance to resolve the conflict, attempts to keep the status quo, to ignore UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of Armenian forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

In his turn, Serzh Sargsyan stated that the UN has never adopted resolutions on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

The Security Council resolutions concerned the cessation of hostilities, he said, calling Aliyev's words "groundless accusations against Armenia."

He reiterated that it is impossible to resolve the conflict without realizing the right of the people of Karabakh to free self-determination. -02D-