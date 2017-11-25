Son of Chief of Federal Security Service of Russia Becomes Head of Supervisory Board of Bank in Azerbaijan

2017 November 25 ( Saturday ) 11:37:30

Baku / 25.11.17 / Turan: Bank VTB Azerbaijan announced the appointment of Denis Bortnikov as the head of the Supervisory Board of the bank. He is also a deputy of the President and Chairman of the Board of Public Joint Stock Company Bank VTB (Vneshtorgbank).

Note that Denis Bortnikov is the son of the chief of the Federal Security Service of Russia, Alexander Bortnikov.

Denis Bortnikov has been working in the VTB banking group for 11 years, the report said.

Russian Vneshtorgbank entered Azerbaijan in 2008, when, with the consent of the Central Bank of the country, it bought a 51% stake in the local AF Bank.

Most recently, VTB bought the remaining 49% from ATA Bank and became the sole owner of 100% of the shares. -02D-