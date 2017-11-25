European Commission Warns of Inadmissibility of Commercial Activities in Azerbaijan’s Occupied Areas

Politics

2017 November 25 ( Saturday ) 13:41:56

Baku / 25.11.17 / Turan: The European Commission's Directorate General for Trade issued a warning about the inadmissibility of commercial activities of companies from the European Union in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

As the official representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev told Turan, the text of the warning is posted on the website of the European Commission, which means the possibility of criminal liability for such activities.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry positively assesses this step of the European Commission and expresses a belief that all EU member states will comply with this decision.

It should be noted that for many years various foreign companies have been carrying out commercial activities in Nagorno-Karabakh and the adjacent seven occupied regions of Azerbaijan. This caused protests from Baku and a number of firms and companies were removed from these territories. However, this is the first time the European Commission has made such a warning, which is undoubtedly the diplomatic success of Baku. -02D-