Council of Europe Considering Lifting of Sanctions from Russia

Politics

2017 November 27 ( Sunday ) 10:44:32

Strasbourg / 27.11.17 / Turan: The Council of Europe does not want to let Russia out of the organization. This could adversely affect the ability to protect the rights of Russians who will not be able to apply to the ECHR. Therefore, the question of lifting the sanctions that were imposed on Moscow in 2014 for aggression against Ukraine is being considered. This was stated by Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CoE) Thorbjørn Jagland in an interview with the Financial Times (FT) on November 26.

According to Jagland, Russia's withdrawal could be a blow to the protection of human rights in the world. He pointed out that in this case, the inhabitants of Russia will not be able to use the provisions of the Convention on Human Rights of 1949 and apply to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The head of the Council of Europe pointed out that the exit would be a negative event not only for the Russians, but also for Europe.

"No one wants to give a signal that we are accepting the annexation of the Crimea, and it's not a matter of undermining this principled position," Jagland emphasized.

The Financial Times indicates that at the moment Jagland is making a trip to European capitals, warning the members of the Council of Europe of the serious risk that will arise if Russia withdraws from the organization. This will deprive the Russians of access to the ECHR, in which Russia currently has a third of cases.

According to the newspaper, in Kiev, it is believed that Russia is blackmailing the Council of Europe by threatening withdrawal, demanding the restoration of the right to vote at the Parliamentary Assembly (PACE) without any progress in settling issues on the Crimea and the conflict in the east of Ukraine.

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe, Dmitry Kuleba, warned that this step "discredits the organization." If this happens, Ukraine will reconsider its relations with the Council of Europe, "the Ukrainian diplomat said.

It should be noted that the Council of Europe sanctions also threaten Azerbaijan, which refuses to implement the decisions of the European Court. -02D-