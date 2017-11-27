President of Afghanistan to Visit Azerbaijan

Politics

2017 November 27 ( Monday ) 13:16:34

Baku / 27.11.17 / Turan: During the forthcoming visit of the President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani to Azerbaijan, five bilateral documents will be signed. The visit is timed to the forthcoming conference "The Istanbul Process - the Heart of Asia" on Afghanistan that will be held in Baku on November 30 - December 1. This was announced at today's press conference by the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Azerbaijan, Muhammad Taghi Khalil.

The Heart of Asia conferences are held annually at the level of the Foreign Ministers, and are called the Istanbul Process, since the first conference in this format was held in Istanbul in November 2011.

The aim of the Istanbul Process, which unites the countries neighboring Afghanistan, both directly bordering countries and large regional powers, is the stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan through the development of practical cooperation with that country.

Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations participate in the Istanbul Process - the Heart of Asia. -16B--