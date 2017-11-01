Main - TURAN.AZ
Costa Rica Foreign Minister to Open Embassy in Baku

2017 November 27 ( Monday )  13:43:06
Baku / 27.11.178 / Turan: The Foreign Minister of Costa Rica, Manuel Gonzalez Sans, will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on November 28-29. Within the framework of the visit, he will hold talks with Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and other Azerbaijani officials, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

The Costa Rican Minister will participate in the opening ceremony of the Costa Rican Embassy in Baku. The ministerial press conference is not planned. -06D-