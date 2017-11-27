ECHR began communication in the case of the Sayid Groups

2017 November 27 ( Monday ) 15:58:53

Baku / 27.11.17 / Turan: The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) started communication in the case of Said Dadashbeyli ("Sayid Group"), sentenced to 14 years in prison.

According to the lawyer Fariz Namazli, the complaint was filed for violation of the rights guaranteed by Article 6.1 and 6.3 (fair trial) of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights. The relevant requests have been sent to the Government.

In the case of Sayid Dadashbeyli, in 2007, ten people were sentenced to long terms of imprisonment. The former Ministry of National Security of Azerbaijan arrested them, accusing them of cooperating with the special services of Iran, and attempting to overthrow the constitutional order.

Remarkably, the judge in this case, Enver Seyidov, after the trial wrote a letter of "gratitude" to the MNS for "exposing" this group.

However, relatives of the arrested and human rights activists drew attention to numerous violations and inconsistencies in the case materials, which spoke of the ties of convicts with hostile to each other radical religious organizations and special services.

In particular, the case referred to "Hezbollah", "Hamas", "Fatah", "Al-Qaeda," Christian groups, special services of Iran and even Israel. According to the defense, all this spoke of the fabrication of the accusation.

According to relatives, young people were in the field of special services for their humanitarian actions among believers.

Human rights activists recognized all prisoners as political prisoners. -06D--