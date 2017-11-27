The Ministry of Taxes does not issue a document on the withdrawal of claims against Turan

2017 November 27 ( Monday ) 16:32:58

Baku / 27.11.17 / Turan: At the court session on November 27, the representative of the Ministry of Taxes could not explain the reason for "zeroing" of the tax debt and fines in the amount of 38,000 manat accrued to Turan on August 7, 2017.

Director of the agency Mehman Aliyev, welcoming the debt write-off, demanded that the Ministry of Taxes present an official decision on liquidation of the debt. In turn, the representative of the Ministry of Taxes tried to explain the nullification of a "gradual" reduction in debt.

To the question of the judge Sharafat Mammadova, "How necessary is the decision if there was a zeroing?", Aliyev stated that the actions of the Ministries of Defense are not credible.

"In May, we were charged with evading taxes for AZN 3,000 for 2016, immediately fined for 2,000 manat without investigation and seized 5,000 manats from the bank account of the agency. We filed a complaint to the Minister of Taxes, which in response ordered a check. In the course of it, the previous decision was canceled by a new decision, which ruled out the absence of any debt.

A month later, in 2016, 9,000 manat was added and in 2014-2017 27,000 manat +10 fines. On September 11, the decision to cancel the decision on the existence of debt and fines. On September 15, the debt and fines were restored. Then they declared that they had been zeroed.

On October 2, they blocked a bank account, but on October 5, after our statement about this, the Ministry of Taxes officially announced that an electronic system had failed, which led to an erroneous closing of the account. The account was unblocked. "

"In this case, the judge, who can give guarantees that tomorrow the Ministries will not restore the debt and the fine, explaining the" zeroing "of the system error?" - Aliyev asked.

The judge asked the representative of the Ministry of Taxes to provide an explanation about the "zeroing" of the agency's debt, appointing the next meeting on November 30.

It should be reminded that on November 8, the Ministry of Taxes sent a notification to the Turan agency about the complete withdrawal of claims for evading taxes and fines for more than 38,000 manats, as well as a letter on behalf of Deputy Minister Ilkin Veliyev on liquidating the decision of the Department for Preliminary Investigation of Tax Crimes of August 16 on-site inspection for 2010-2017.

An officially certified decision to cancel the audit, dated November 6, was received by the agency on November 13.

However, the agency did not receive an officially certified confirmation of liquidation of the decisions of the Local Taxes Department on evading taxes and fines for more than 38,000 manat.

It should be reminded that the Baku City Tax Department on August 7 accused the agency of tax evasion in 2014 - 2016. on more than 27 thousand manats. Together with fines, the total amount was more than 38 thousand manats. A criminal case was launched against the agency.

On August 24, the director of the agency, Mehman Aliyev, was arrested. On September 11, he was released on his own recognizance not to leave the city of Baku.

The criminal case was terminated by the Ministry of Taxes on October 30 and approved by the Prosecutor General's Office on November 2.

It should be noted that the agency has not yet received a resolution to terminate the criminal case, despite the appeal on November 6 to the Prosecutor General's Office. -0--