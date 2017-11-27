Main - TURAN.AZ
Moscow changed its ambassador to Baku

2017 November 27 (Monday) 17:59:20
Moscow / 27.11.17 / Turan: Russian President Vladimir Putin released Vladimir Dorokhin from the duties of Russia's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Russian media reported citing Putin's decree.

The decree does not say where Dorokhin was appointed, or who was appointed instead of him in Baku. Vladimir Dorokhin was appointed Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan in February 2009.

Georgy Zuev, who is deputy director of the personnel department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, should become the new ambassador. His candidacy was supported in July by the Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots.-02D-