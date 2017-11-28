Hearings in European Parliament on So-called Azerbaijani Laundromat

Politics

2017 November 28 ( Tuesday ) 12:44:53

Brussels / 28.11.17 / Turan: Public hearings in connection with the investigation of the international journalist network Money Laundering: Financial Group NLB Azerbaijan Laundromat will be held in the PANA committee (committee on combating money laundering and tax evasion) today.

According to the website of the European Parliament, discussions will be held in two panels and representatives of interested parties will be invited to them. The participants will discuss the facts of money laundering in connection with the activities of the financial group NLB from Slovenia.

The hearing will also focus on the investigation of the international network OCCCR Azerbaijan Laundromat. According to the authors, in 2012-2014, while arrests of journalists and activists were carried out in Azerbaijan, EUR 2.5 billion (USD 2.8 billion) was taken out of Azerbaijan for the purpose of laundering. These funds were spent on the acquisition of real estate and luxury goods by high-ranking officials, as well as on bribing European politicians in order to lobby the interests of the authorities in the West. -16D-