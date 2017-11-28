Four Azerbaijanis granted asylum in Armenia

2017 November 28

Yerevan / 28.11.17 / Turan: During the first 9 months of 2017, 105 foreigners applied for asylum in Armenia, mostly from Syria and Iraq. According to the State Migration Service of Armenia, among them 37 are from Syria, 25 - Iraq, 8 - Iran, 2 - Turkey, 4 - Azerbaijan, 7 - Cuba, 4 - Yemen.

Of these people, 56 citizens were granted refugee status, including four from Azerbaijan, 3 from Iraq, and 42 from Syria. Applications of the remaining citizens were rejected.

The names of Azerbaijani citizens granted asylum are not reported. However, we can assume that the talk is about the family of the Talysh separatist Shahin Mirzoyev, who fled to Armenia last year and makes anti-Azerbaijani statements from Yerevan. -02D-