Defense Minister Checks Combat Readiness of Troops in Front Zone

Politics

2017 November 29 ( Wednesday ) 11:49:25

Baku / 29.11.17 / Turan: Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and the senior staff of the military department have checked the level of combat readiness of the rocket and artillery units stationed in the frontline zone.

The inspection and verification of artillery systems in various military units, as well as echeloned ammunition and other technical means, was held, the Defense Ministry"s press service reports.

Hasanov put the relevant tasks before the staff in connection with raising the level of combat readiness of rocket and artillery troops and the effective use of military equipment.

The Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev also visited the frontline area the day before. -06D-