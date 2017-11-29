Commander of Turkish Air Force in Baku

Politics

2017 November 29 ( Wednesday ) 12:43:16

Baku / 29.11.17 / Turan: Commander of the Turkish Air Force Hasan Kuchukakuz arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on November 29, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported. His meetings with the heads of the Azerbaijani Defense ministry are planned.

The Turkish Commander will discuss the prospects for cooperation between the Air Force of the two countries and issues of mutual interest. The visit will last until December 1. -06D-